OpenAI stops moonshot AI copying ChatGPT via over 15,000 accounts
Technology
OpenAI just stopped a major effort by Chinese startup Moonshot AI to copy how its ChatGPT tech thinks.
Moonshot's team, using over 15,000 accounts, tried to "learn" from OpenAI's model by flooding it with thousands of requests, hoping to shortcut the hard work of building their own powerful AI.
OpenAI warned firms and government
OpenAI caught on and shut things down by July 28, 2026, then shared what happened with other tech companies and government groups.
They flagged it as a big risk for business and national security.
This isn't the first time: other US AI companies like Anthropic have also seen Chinese firms try similar moves.