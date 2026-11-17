OpenAI study: 98% of scientists say AI will accelerate breakthroughs
According to a fresh OpenAI study, nearly every scientist surveyed, 98%, believes AI will seriously accelerate breakthroughs in their fields.
Tools like ChatGPT are already changing how research gets done, with many researchers saying big discoveries could now happen in just three years instead of 10.
ChatGPT users report faster creative research
OpenAI's team looked at 580,186 scientific messages and got feedback from 251 researchers using ChatGPT for their work.
The results show that AI is making research faster and more creative across several stages of research, from brainstorming ideas to reviewing papers.
Still, things like limited funding and not enough staff mean there's room for improvement before AI reaches its full potential in science.