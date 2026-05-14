OpenAI sued in California for allegedly sharing chats, emails, IDs

Lawsuit cites Meta Pixel Google Analytics

The complaint points to OpenAI using tools like Meta Pixel and Google Analytics to collect user information for advertisements, all without clear consent.

Since many people use ChatGPT for personal matters—like mental health or financial questions—the case is raising bigger questions about how safe users' data really is when we chat with AI.

OpenAI has not responded yet, but the outcome could shape how tech companies handle users' data in the future.