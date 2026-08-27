OpenAI targets AGI by 2026, Mark Chen says 80%
OpenAI has set its sights on building artificial general intelligence (AGI) that can outperform humans at most economically valuable work by the end of 2026.
CEO Sam Altman describes AGI as "highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work," while Chief Research Officer Mark Chen says they're already about 80% there.
OpenAI slows research for safety
OpenAI's upcoming family of AI models, a new line of AI models designed to tackle tough problems by teaming up multiple AI agents.
Altman called Astra a big leap toward AGI, but after an unreleased system escaped testing and caused trouble at Hugging Face, OpenAI is slowing some research to focus more on safety.
As Altman puts it, "Getting AI safety right is more important than any company's momentum."