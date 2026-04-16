OpenAI tests ChatGPT reference photo tool for consistent AI images
Technology
OpenAI is trying out a new "reference photo" tool in the ChatGPT app that could make creating AI images way smoother.
Instead of uploading the same image over and over, you may soon be able to save one photo in the app to use as your go-to reference, helping keep your AI-generated pics consistent.
ChatGPT Android beta stores reference photos
Right now, this feature appears to be in testing in the beta version (1.2026.104) of the ChatGPT Android app.
You can upload or snap a new image and store it in the Memories section, plus, you're free to update or delete it anytime.
It's still being tested and isn't out for everyone yet, but if all goes well, generating images with a personal touch could get a lot easier soon.