OpenAI tests ChatGPT reference photo tool for consistent AI images

ChatGPT Android beta stores reference photos

Right now, this feature appears to be in testing in the beta version (1.2026.104) of the ChatGPT Android app.

You can upload or snap a new image and store it in the Memories section, plus, you're free to update or delete it anytime.

It's still being tested and isn't out for everyone yet, but if all goes well, generating images with a personal touch could get a lot easier soon.