OpenAI tests merging 'Chat' and 'Work' tabs amid concerns
OpenAI is testing a new look for ChatGPT that merges the old "Chat" and "Work" tabs into one, aiming to make things simpler.
Right now, only some Pro subscribers have access, but the update could mean you hit your usage limit faster if you're a heavy user.
Some folks are worried about getting less out of their subscription with no price change.
OpenAI says this shared usage limit will roll out more widely in December.
OpenAI says it will improve efficiency
OpenAI has noticed people sharing concerns online and says it's working on making the system more efficient so users get better value.
This move follows what Anthropic did in September, combining its own chat and work features.
Overall, it looks like AI companies are trying to keep up with demand while making their tools easier for everyone to use.