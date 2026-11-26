OpenAI is testing a new look for ChatGPT that merges the old "Chat" and "Work" tabs into one, aiming to make things simpler.

Right now, only some Pro subscribers have access, but the update could mean you hit your usage limit faster if you're a heavy user.

Some folks are worried about getting less out of their subscription with no price change.

OpenAI says this shared usage limit will roll out more widely in December.