OpenAI to retire GPT-4o model on February 13, 2026
Technology
OpenAI just announced it's saying goodbye to the GPT-4o model on February 13, 2026.
If you're a paid ChatGPT user who likes picking GPT-4o from the menu, it'll be gone soon, but developers can still use it through the API.
This follows some earlier backlash when GPT-4o was briefly removed after GPT-5 launched in 2025.
Most ChatGPT users already on GPT-5
Most users won't notice a change: 90% of people use the free version, which already runs on GPT-5 by default.
Still, a small but vocal group of paid users is disappointed and may even start petitions to keep their favorite model around.
OpenAI has tried to help by adding more personalizable options in newer versions like GPT-5.1 and GPT-5.2, but for some fans, saying goodbye to GPT-4o feels like losing an old friend.