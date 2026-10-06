OpenAI to retire GPT-4o on February 13 to simplify lineup
OpenAI is officially retiring its much-loved GPT-4o model on February 13 as part of a push to upgrade and simplify its AI lineup.
If you're a paid user, don't worry, it'll still be available through OpenAI's API for the foreseeable future.
Free users actually lost access last year when GPT-5 dropped, and GPT-4o remained a favorite for many people.
OpenAI moves GPTs to GPT-5.2
Existing GPTs based on 4o or any of the other soon-to-be-retired models will be switched to GPT-5.2 on Feb. 13, so there won't be any lost chats or awkward gaps in service.
Still, some fans aren't thrilled about losing GPT-4o's unique vibe: a user even asked, "Time to go to change.org and start filling out petitions again," plus "We brought 4o back last time. We'll bring it back again."
But with only about 1% of ChatGPT users still using GPT-4o, some folks aren't thrilled about what's next.