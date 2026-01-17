OpenAI to start showing ads on ChatGPT in the US

OpenAI is rolling out a test for targeted ads on ChatGPT, but only for logged-in adults using the free and Go tiers in the US. The move comes as OpenAI looks for ways to cover its huge AI costs and work toward becoming profitable.

How will ads work? Ads will show up at the bottom of some responses, clearly labeled so you know what's sponsored.

OpenAI says these won't mess with your answers or involve selling your data.

The ad trial covers both the free tier and Go (which costs $8/month).

Why is OpenAI doing this? Despite being valued at $500 billion, OpenAI has big bills—its AI infrastructure costs are estimated at $1.4 trillion.

Ads are part of a plan to boost revenue ahead of a possible IPO.