OpenAI to store UK user data locally from tomorrow
OpenAI is rolling out a new option for UK businesses and government agencies to keep their data stored locally, starting October 24, 2025.
The goal? Better privacy and security for users in the UK.
This move, announced by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy at the OpenAI Frontiers event, builds on a July partnership focused on improving public services.
Justice Transcribe will help probation officers save time
Thanks to this collaboration, over 1,000 probation officers will start using Justice Transcribe—an AI tool that automatically turns conversations with offenders into text, saving loads of paperwork.
OpenAI's Sam Altman shared that UK user numbers have jumped four times in the past year, showing just how much AI is catching on.
The local data option will be available for API Platform, ChatGPT Enterprise, and ChatGPT Edu users—and more government departments are already showing interest after pilot runs.