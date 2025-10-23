OpenAI to store UK user data locally from tomorrow

Justice Transcribe will help probation officers save time

Thanks to this collaboration, over 1,000 probation officers will start using Justice Transcribe—an AI tool that automatically turns conversations with offenders into text, saving loads of paperwork.

OpenAI's Sam Altman shared that UK user numbers have jumped four times in the past year, showing just how much AI is catching on.

The local data option will be available for API Platform, ChatGPT Enterprise, and ChatGPT Edu users—and more government departments are already showing interest after pilot runs.