OpenAI trains models on tens of thousands of Apple Macs
Technology
OpenAI is now using tens of thousands of Apple Mac mini and Mac Studio computers to help train its AI.
These Macs are being used for reinforcement learning, basically, teaching AI by letting it learn from trial and error.
It's a sign that Apple hardware is becoming a go-to choice for building smarter tech.
Apple Macs prized for AI efficiency
Apple's Mac minis and Mac Studios are popular with AI companies because they're efficient and help cut costs compared to traditional GPU setups.
To keep up with demand, Apple even released new versions in late August.
But there's a downside: demand is so high that some top-end models have been tough to find due to global memory shortages.
Still, their mix of power and efficiency keeps them in high demand with AI labs and developers.