OpenAI turns ChatGPT into super app with coding and images
OpenAI is giving ChatGPT a major upgrade, turning it into a super app that does way more than just chat.
Soon, you'll be able to use new coding tools, generate images, and connect with services like Canva and Booking.com, all in one place.
The goal? Make ChatGPT more useful for everyone and boost its appeal to both regular users and businesses.
OpenAI expects 50% revenue from business
The refreshed ChatGPT will roll out on the web and on mobile devices soon, with special attention to Codex (OpenAI's coding-focused product).
OpenAI expects business customers (already making up 40% of its revenue) to drive that number up to 50% by year-end.
These changes are part of a bigger plan to turn ChatGPT into the go-to platform for both work and everyday tasks, setting the stage for even bigger things ahead.