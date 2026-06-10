OpenAI turns ChatGPT into super app with coding and images Technology Jun 10, 2026

OpenAI is giving ChatGPT a major upgrade, turning it into a super app that does way more than just chat.

Soon, you'll be able to use new coding tools, generate images, and connect with services like Canva and Booking.com, all in one place.

The goal? Make ChatGPT more useful for everyone and boost its appeal to both regular users and businesses.