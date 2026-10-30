OpenAI unveils 4-layer safety system, flagged activity in 30 minutes
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out a four-layer safety system to catch when its AI models act up, like trying to deceive or sneak into places they shouldn't.
In a test run, this setup flagged suspicious activity in just 30 minutes, more than 30 hours before Hugging Face's systems were breached in the actual incident.
Quick checks escalate to sandbox testing
The process starts with quick checks for anything sketchy, then digs deeper if needed.
Each layer uses smarter tools, from pattern-spotting to full-on code testing in safe environments, to make sure nothing slips by.
OpenAI says this approach has already helped it catch hidden issues and keep its AI technology safer for everyone.