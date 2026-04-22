OpenAI unveils GPT-5.4-Cyber to tackle cyber threats in Washington demo
Technology
OpenAI just introduced GPT-5.4-Cyber, a fresh AI model designed to help tackle cybersecurity threats.
OpenAI held a Tuesday demo in Washington, D.C., where about 50 government cyber experts got a first look.
It's another sign that AI is quickly becoming a go-to for defending against hacks and digital attacks.
Five Eyes prepped to use GPT-5.4-Cyber
The Five Eyes alliance (that's the US UK Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) is being prepped to use this new tool, but for now access is limited to vetted security vendors, organizations, and researchers.
This launch comes as other big players like Anthropic are also rolling out their own advanced AI models, so the race to build smarter cybersecurity tech is definitely heating up.