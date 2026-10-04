OpenAI unveils GPT-5.4 mini and nano for lower-cost, faster AI

The numbers back it up: GPT-5.4 mini scored noticeably higher than its predecessor on key benchmarks (54.38% on SWE-bench Pro and 60% on Terminal-Bench 2.0).

Pricing is pretty accessible too: the mini goes for $0.75 per million input tokens, while the nano is just $0.20 per million for simpler tasks via API.

As Aabhas Sharma, CTO at Hebbia, puts it, "GPT-5.4 mini delivers strong end-to-end performance for a model in this class. In our evaluations, it matched or exceeded competitive models on several output tasks and citation recall at a much lower cost. It also achieved higher end-to-end pass rates and stronger source attribution than the larger GPT-5.4 model."