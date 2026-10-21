OpenAI unveils GPT-6 Astra and GPT-5.6 Sol for bank infrastructure
OpenAI just dropped its latest AI tools, GPT-6 Astra and GPT-5.6 Sol, to help banks and financial companies finally move on from ancient coding languages like COBOL and Fortran.
The idea is to make things like ATM networks run smoother by translating old code into modern languages, with substantial improvements in migrating legacy programming languages and potential huge benefits for critical infrastructure.
GPT-6.1 Sol near-perfect COBOL conversion
These new models seriously impressed in tests, with GPT-6 building programs from scratch 87% of the time, and GPT-6.1 Sol almost perfectly converting COBOL into languages like Python and Java.
Even big names in finance are taking notice: after similar AI announcements earlier this year, IBM's stock dipped 13%, showing just how much these upgrades could change the industry.