OpenAI updates ChatGPT Chrome extension with right-click answers, YouTube chat
Technology
OpenAI just dropped some handy updates for ChatGPT, making it more useful when you're browsing or working on your computer.
Now you can highlight any text on a web page, right-click, and ask ChatGPT for quick answers (no need to copy and paste).
The Chrome extension also lets you chat about YouTube videos and open tabs right from the extension, so multitasking gets a lot smoother.
ChatGPT suggests URLs, manages browser history
The desktop app now suggests URLs and manages your browser history for you, helping you find information faster.
With these upgrades, OpenAI is aiming to make your workflow simpler, so you can get things done without jumping between apps all the time.