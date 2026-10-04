OpenAI updates Codex desktop with browser, image generation and automation
Technology
OpenAI just gave Codex Desktop a big glow-up. It's no longer just for coding. Now, you get an in-app browser, image generation, and smart task automation right inside your chats.
For now, it works on Mac and Windows, although the Computer Use feature is only available on MacOS and is not yet available in the EU.
Developer tools, nag reminders and plugins
The update brings handy features like a "nag" function that nudges you to keep going with tasks, plus tools for developers like GitHub comment handling and remote devbox support.
OpenAI also added more than 100 curated plugins.
To make Codex Desktop useful for way more than programming: think multitasking, background apps, and faster workflows.