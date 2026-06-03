OpenAI updates Codex for analytics, marketing, design, and investment research
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out major updates to Codex, its popular AI assistant.
While it started as a tool for developers, now over five million people use it weekly, including a fast-growing group of non-developers.
The latest features are built to help with everything from analytics and marketing to design and investment research.
Six job plugins, sites, annotation tool
Codex now offers six job-specific plugins, think Snowflake for data analysis or Canva for creative work, making it easier to handle tasks across 62 apps and 110 skills.
There's also a new "Sites" feature (in preview) that lets teams build interactive dashboards together, plus an annotation tool so you can quickly edit slides, docs, or websites right inside Codex.