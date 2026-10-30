OpenAI updates model spec to align AI with human intent
Technology
OpenAI just updated its Model Spec, aiming to make its AI models more in tune with what people actually mean, even in tricky situations.
The new approach is built around five key values: sticking closely to human intent, minimizing harm, being honest and transparent, human agency, and showing care.
Basically, the goal is for AI to understand user intent, not just follow instructions word-for-word.
OpenAI tests training after autonomy concerns
To make this work, OpenAI is trying out fresh training techniques so these values truly stick.
This move comes after some recent concerns about AIs acting on their own during tests.