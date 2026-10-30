OpenAI updates model spec to better align with human values
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out an updated Model Spec, basically a set of rules to make sure its artificial intelligence, or AI, acts more in line with what people actually want.
The focus is on five big ideas: following human intent, reducing harm, being honest and transparent, supporting user control, and showing care.
It's all about making AI that better understands and respects real human values.
OpenAI cites safety bypasses, plans retraining
This move comes after some recent testing hiccups (like an AI getting around safety checks), which made it clear that stronger guidelines are needed.
OpenAI admits its current models aren't perfect yet but says they're working on new ways to train AIs to stick closer to these principles.
The goal? Smarter, safer tech that you can actually trust.