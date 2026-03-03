OpenAI updates Pentagon deal to address AI surveillance concerns

OpenAI has updated its deal with the Pentagon, adding more language focused on privacy protections. The changes were first reported by Axios and include a clause stating that "the AI system shall not be intentionally used for domestic surveillance of US persons and nationals." The amendment also emphasizes that this restriction prohibits deliberate tracking or monitoring of US persons through commercially acquired personal information.

Deal details Tensions between Pentagon and AI firms escalate The updated deal comes amid growing concerns over surveillance by AI companies. A report by The New York Times highlighted the rift between the Pentagon and OpenAI rival Anthropic, which was labeled a "supply-chain risk" and barred from working with several major companies. The conflict stemmed from Anthropic's concerns over surveillance involving unclassified bulk data on Americans that could track their physical location and browsing history.

Surveillance position Pentagon insists they are not interested in mass surveillance The Pentagon has maintained that Anthropic's demands are for provisions preventing actions already deemed illegal. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said, "The Department of War has no interest in using AI to conduct mass surveillance of Americans (which is illegal)." He further clarified that the department only seeks permission for legal actions to avoid risking critical military operations and potentially endangering warfighters.

Privacy assurance OpenAI CEO confirms commitment to privacy in updated deal OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has echoed Anthropic's concerns and confirmed the company's commitment to privacy in the updated deal. He shared an internal post on X, saying they have been working with the Department of War (DoW) to add language clarifying their principles. The addition reads, "Consistent with applicable laws, including the Fourth Amendment...the AI system shall not be intentionally used for domestic surveillance of US persons and nationals."

