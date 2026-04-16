OpenAI upgrades Codex desktop to control macOS apps and webpages
OpenAI just gave its Codex Desktop app a big upgrade. Now, the AI can actually use macOS apps for you: think opening programs or making changes without you lifting a finger.
There's also a new in-app browser that lets you interact with web pages by simply clicking on elements.
Codex Desktop adds automations and memory
The update brings handy tools like automations that keep tasks running in your chat threads, and a memory feature that remembers your preferences for next time.
Developers get cool extras too, like support for GitHub review comments, multiple terminal tabs, and better file previews. Plus, there are now over 100 plug-ins to customize your setup.
Codex Desktop works on both macOS and Windows, but the "computer use" feature is macOS-only (and not available in the European Union yet).