OpenAI upgrades Codex desktop to control macOS apps and webpages

Codex Desktop adds automations and memory

The update brings handy tools like automations that keep tasks running in your chat threads, and a memory feature that remembers your preferences for next time.

Developers get cool extras too, like support for GitHub review comments, multiple terminal tabs, and better file previews. Plus, there are now over 100 plug-ins to customize your setup.

Codex Desktop works on both macOS and Windows, but the "computer use" feature is macOS-only (and not available in the European Union yet).