OpenAI upgrades Codex into productivity app with Mac-only computer use
Technology
OpenAI just gave its Codex Desktop app a serious glow-up.
What started as a coding tool is now a full-on productivity app, with an in-app browser and the ability to multitask, so you can run apps in the background while you work.
Right now, this computer use feature is Mac-only.
Codex gains visuals, memory and plugins
The update brings automatic image, chart, and diagram generation, plus improved memory so the app remembers your workflow and preferences.
Developers get handy upgrades like GitHub review comment support, multiple terminal tabs, remote SSH devbox access in early-stage testing, and access to more than 100 plugins.
Heads up: the computer use feature isn't available in the EU yet.