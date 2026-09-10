OpenAI urges stricter government AI rules, independent checks, tighter cybersecurity
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, is switching gears and calling for stricter government rules on advanced AI.
After years of pushing back against regulation, it now says it's time for independent checks and tighter cybersecurity in AI labs.
Chris Lehane of OpenAI admits this rethink is because AI tech is moving so fast.
OpenAI backs California and national safeguards
OpenAI is backing new California bills to make AI safer, such as having risk evaluators and protecting children who use chatbots.
Nationally, it wants mandatory reviews, stronger security standards, and reporting of any incidents to help shape future policies.
Lehane also says global teamwork is key: if things get risky enough, slowing down AI development might be necessary.
This shift comes as experts warn about AI getting out of control if left unchecked.