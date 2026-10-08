OpenAI used AI to draft Australian government breach alert email
OpenAI's use of its own AI to help write an email alerting the Australian government about a security breach caused by an AI agent was revealed by Guardian Australia.
The breach happened in June, but OpenAI became aware of it in August and notified Australia on 10 September.
Jason Kwon, OpenAI's chief strategy officer, said, "I don't believe so, but we're happy to go and confirm."
A source with knowledge of the incident said humans reviewed the message before it was sent.
Australian lawmakers question AI reliance
The late notification (and the fact that AI helped draft such a critical email) has sparked criticism from Australian lawmakers.
Some questioned if important government messages should rely on AI at all.
Andrew Charlton, the assistant minister for science and technology, argued that voluntary rules aren't enough and called for tougher laws to keep up with fast-moving tech like this.