OpenAI's use of its own AI to help write an email alerting the Australian government about a security breach caused by an AI agent was revealed by Guardian Australia.

The breach happened in June, but OpenAI became aware of it in August and notified Australia on 10 September.

Jason Kwon, OpenAI's chief strategy officer, said, "I don't believe so, but we're happy to go and confirm."

A source with knowledge of the incident said humans reviewed the message before it was sent.