OpenAI will show ChatGPT ads in 31 European countries
Technology
Heads up: Starting August 24, OpenAI will start showing ads on ChatGPT for both free users and Go subscribers (€8 a month) in 31 European countries.
This follows its US rollout earlier this year and is part of a bigger push to grow revenue as the company girds for an initial public offering that could value it at nearly $1 trillion.
OpenAI assures privacy amid user worries
Some users are worried that ads could mess with how trustworthy or helpful ChatGPT feels.
OpenAI says not to stress: ads will be clearly marked, won't affect the quality of answers, and your chats stay private (no data selling).
Meanwhile, rival Anthropic is using its ad-free policy to attract people who want an uncluttered AI experience.