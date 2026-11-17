OpenAI will suspend ChatGPT users who submit child sexual prompts
OpenAI is taking a firm stand against people trying to use ChatGPT for child sexual content.
Anyone caught submitting these kinds of prompts will get a warning and a 24-hour suspension, and repeat offenders could be banned for good.
It's clear OpenAI wants its artificial intelligence to be used responsibly and is making safety a top priority.
OpenAI and NCMEC launch image detector
OpenAI has teamed up with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to launch a new image detection tool that spots abusive images, even new ones, while cutting false alarms by 48%.
They're also giving developers fresh guidelines to help protect children in their apps, plus sharing special tools with law enforcement.
All of this is part of OpenAI's bigger push to keep artificial intelligence platforms safe for everyone.