OpenAI's AI solves math problem after almost a century
Technology
OpenAI's AI just solved a math problem that had stumped experts for almost a century, announced this September.
While it's a huge leap for technology, it's also got mathematicians talking about what happens when AI starts solving problems humans once tackled themselves.
Fields Medal winners warn over AI
After the news broke, 25 Fields Medal winners shared an open letter warning that AI companies might not always align with the spirit of mathematics.
Professor Colva Roney-Dougal called the breakthrough exciting.
Now, mathematicians are figuring out how to adapt and keep their field thriving alongside smarter machines.