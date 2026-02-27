OpenAI's Altman tries to mediate Pentagon-Anthropic standoff

Implications of the standoff

This fight isn't just about one company—it's about who gets to decide how powerful AI is used.

Anthropic's model is currently the only one cleared for classified Pentagon work, but that goes against White House rules meant to prevent single-vendor dependence.

If the Pentagon labels Anthropic a supply chain risk or uses emergency powers, it could cut them off entirely and give more control over AI decisions to government officials.

As Altman puts it, "a private US company cannot be more powerful than the democratically-elected US government,"—a reminder that big tech and public policy are still figuring out their boundaries.