OpenAI's Astra proves non-sofic groups exist, raising questions for mathematicians

Dr. Henry Bradford from Cambridge says Astra's win is impressive but brings tough questions.

He points out that math isn't just about getting answers, it's about sharing ideas and understanding together.

As Dr. Bradford puts it, "Whether mathematics thrives or perishes in the age of AI is not merely a technical question about the capabilities of future machine intelligences. It is a collective decision that society makes about what it is in the human intellect that we choose to value."

With AI moving fast, he worries universities might start seeing human researchers as less essential unless we remember what makes people irreplaceable in discovery.