OpenAI's ChatGPT accounts for vast majority of Congress AI spending
Technology
OpenAI's ChatGPT is basically the go-to AI tool in the US Congress right now.
From April 2025 to March 2026, it grabbed about 88% of identified spending on named AI vendors ($100,580 out of $113,740) and handled 96% of the transactions reviewed.
Anthropic's Claude was way behind, getting just $13,160 across 37 uses.
Experts warn Congress on single-vendor reliance
Congress is using these tools for drafting memos and summarizing laws, but experts are concerned about relying so heavily on one company.
Having more options could help keep things fair and competitive as tech evolves.
Interestingly, Democrats spent over three times more on AI tools than Republicans ($54,165 vs. $15,782), and OpenAI even teamed up with the Congressional Management Foundation to train senior staff on ChatGPT.