OpenAI's Jakub Pachocki announces perplexity proposal to ensure AI safety
OpenAI just pitched a plan to keep AI development in check, and it's all about something called perplexity.
Basically, perplexity measures how well an AI can predict what comes next: lower scores mean the model is more accurate.
Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki announced the proposal on November 22, with CEO Sam Altman calling Jakub Pachocki's essay "the most important thing OpenAI has published in awhile" and saying common limits would help ensure safety and control.
The idea is to slow things down a bit as AI keeps getting smarter, so we don't move faster than we can handle.
OpenAI urges limits amid 2027 warning
Altman is pushing for the whole industry to agree on these limits so everyone builds AI safely.
Pachocki warned that by 2027, training AIs could get ahead of our ability to keep them safe unless developers stick to agreed benchmarks until we've hit key safety milestones.