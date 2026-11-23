OpenAI just pitched a plan to keep AI development in check, and it's all about something called perplexity.

Basically, perplexity measures how well an AI can predict what comes next: lower scores mean the model is more accurate.

Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki announced the proposal on November 22, with CEO Sam Altman calling Jakub Pachocki's essay "the most important thing OpenAI has published in awhile" and saying common limits would help ensure safety and control.

The idea is to slow things down a bit as AI keeps getting smarter, so we don't move faster than we can handle.