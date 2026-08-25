OpenAI's Jalapeno chip beats NVIDIA Blackwell system in benchmarks
Technology
OpenAI just dropped its Jalapeno inference chip, and it's already making waves by beating NVIDIA's Blackwell system in recent benchmarks.
According to Richard Ho, who leads hardware at OpenAI, Jalapeno delivers faster responses and handles more AI tasks per unit of power, so expect snappier results with less energy.
Built with Broadcom, small 2026 rollout
Built with Broadcom, this chip tackles the usual slowdowns in AI processing by keeping data close to where it's needed and cutting down on delays.
OpenAI says this full-stack approach helps everything (compute, memory, and networking) work together smoothly.
Jalapeno will roll out in small batches by the end of 2026, with bigger plans for 2027 as part of a larger push to upgrade AI tech for the future.