OpenAI's nonprofit AI jam brings hands-on AI to Indian NGOs
OpenAI just kicked off its Nonprofit AI Jam across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi from January 15-20, 2026.
The goal? Help nonprofits in fields like education and public health move from experimenting with AI to actually using it for real-world impact.
What's happening at the event?
Each day runs 9:30am to 4:30pm and mixes workflow demos, roundtable chats, and design sprints.
NGO teams bring their own challenges and work with tech experts to build practical AI solutions—leaving with a ready-to-use workflow by the end of the day.
Why should you care?
This program is all about making powerful AI tools more accessible for people doing good work.
The day includes a Showcase & Peer Learning session and a Resources, Follow-ups & Next Steps item so nonprofits can share what they've learned and plan next steps.