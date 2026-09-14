OpenAI's Sam Altman calls for AI regulations and immediate self-regulation
Technology
OpenAI's Sam Altman is calling for both government rules and immediate self-regulation to keep AI safe and earn public trust.
This comes after Anthropic's Dario Amodei suggested slowing down AI development to make things safer, but Altman says companies shouldn't wait for new laws to start acting responsibly.
David Sacks warns plans favor incumbents
Not everyone's on board.
David Sacks, co-chair of the White House Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, thinks these proposals could help big companies like OpenAI and Anthropic dominate, making it tougher for smaller players.
He suggests that slowing down voluntarily might build goodwill, but questions if these safety plans are really about protecting people or just protecting big business.