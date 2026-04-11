OpenAI's Sam Altman warns rush to AGI risks power concentration
Technology
OpenAI's Sam Altman is sounding the alarm about the rush to build artificial general intelligence (AGI).
He says this "ring of power" mentality among AI companies could make people act irrationally, and he's especially worried that too much control over AGI could end up in just a few hands.
Sam Altman urges fairer AGI sharing
Altman wants AGI tech shared more fairly, not just by big companies, but with public institutions having a bigger say.
He believes laws and rules should be updated through open, democratic processes, even if it takes longer.
His comments come as tensions rise in the AI world, including recent threats at his home and OpenAI's office.