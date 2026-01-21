OpenAI's Stargate: Keeping AI data centers green (and your power bill low)
OpenAI just rolled out its Stargate Community plan—a big move to stop their $500 billion AI data centers from making your electricity more expensive.
Each site will work with locals to build custom energy solutions, funding things like new power sources and storage, so AI growth doesn't mean higher bills for local communities.
Why should you care?
Stargate is adding five huge new campuses across the US, aiming for a massive 7 GW capacity (with plans to hit 10 GW).
They're going all-in on renewables—think solar, storage, wind, even hydro—and using solar-plus-storage technology.
This isn't just about powering up chatbots; it's expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and help the US stay ahead in AI.
With support from giants like Microsoft and NVIDIA, OpenAI wants AI progress that actually benefits local communities—not just tech companies.