OpenAI's Stargate: Keeping AI data centers green (and your power bill low)

Why should you care?

Stargate is adding five huge new campuses across the US, aiming for a massive 7 GW capacity (with plans to hit 10 GW).

They're going all-in on renewables—think solar, storage, wind, even hydro—and using solar-plus-storage technology.

This isn't just about powering up chatbots; it's expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and help the US stay ahead in AI.

With support from giants like Microsoft and NVIDIA, OpenAI wants AI progress that actually benefits local communities—not just tech companies.