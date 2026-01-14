OpenAI's Sweetpea AI earbuds set for late 2026 or early 2027 launch
OpenAI is teaming up with design legend Jony Ive and Foxconn to launch "Sweetpea," a new wearable aiming to take on Apple AirPods.
Expected to launch around September, according to leaks, Sweetpea features two pill-shaped modules that sit behind your ears for always-on ChatGPT access—so you can chat with AI hands-free, all day.
What makes Sweetpea different?
Sweetpea comes in a sleek metal egg-shaped case and packs serious tech—a cutting-edge Samsung Exynos chip plus a custom chip that can control Siri on iPhones.
It's built for real-time AI audio, not just music or calls, so you get more than basic earbud features.
Expect premium pricing since its build matches modern smartphones.
Should you care?
OpenAI plans to ship 40-50 million Sweetpeas in the first year alone, nearly matching AirPods's annual numbers.
Foxconn's also working on more gadgets like a smart pen ("Gumdrop") and a home hub post-2027.
If you're into next-gen AI wearables that go beyond just playing music, Sweetpea might be worth keeping an eye on.