OpenAI's Sweetpea AI earbuds set for late 2026 or early 2027 launch Technology Jan 14, 2026

OpenAI is teaming up with design legend Jony Ive and Foxconn to launch "Sweetpea," a new wearable aiming to take on Apple AirPods.

Expected to launch around September, according to leaks, Sweetpea features two pill-shaped modules that sit behind your ears for always-on ChatGPT access—so you can chat with AI hands-free, all day.