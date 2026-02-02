OpenClaw is an AI assistant you can run locally
OpenClaw is a local, open-source AI assistant you can run on your own computer—Mac, Windows, or Linux.
It connects with models like ChatGPT or Claude and lets you interact through apps you already use, like WhatsApp, Discord, Slack, Telegram, or iMessage.
It can automate things like web research, drafting emails
With 50+ integrations for productivity and smart home tools, OpenClaw can automate things like web research, drafting emails or content, and even managing your inbox—all from over 100 ready-made bundles.
It remembers your preferences and routines to make life easier and can even give daily updates or watch for urgent messages.
You can set its vibe to be formal or more chill.
Full-access mode is powerful but comes with risks
OpenClaw's full-access mode is powerful but comes with risks—like possible security issues if not used carefully.
If you want extra safety, there are sandboxed options so you stay in control while still getting things done.