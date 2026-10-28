Opera launches browser AI using WebAI that runs on device
Technology
Opera is rolling out a new feature that lets you run AI models directly in your browser, thanks to the WebAI standard.
Instead of sending your data off to the cloud, everything stays on your device, so your information is more private.
Plus, using open-weight AI models helps Opera cut costs and encourages fresh ideas for browser-based AI.
Opera offers opt-in WebAI preview
WebAI, which even Google and Microsoft support, means you can pick which AI models you want (like from Google or Apple) and decide if you want them at all. It's totally opt-in.
Right now, it's available as an early preview for Windows PCs (64-bit Intel and AMD) and Macs with Apple silicon.
This move shows Opera's focus on giving users more privacy and control while browsing.