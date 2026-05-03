OPPO and Vivo add Quick Drop sharing to iPhones
OPPO's Find X9 Ultra and Vivo's X300 Ultra have rolled out an AirDrop-style feature that lets you send files straight to iPhones: no third-party apps needed.
Just set Quick Drop to "Everyone for 10 Minutes," and your iPhone friends will pop up in the Quick Share menu.
Transfers aren't as fast as Apple's AirDrop, but it gets the job done across both platforms.
Easier Android to iPhone sharing
This cross-platform sharing started with Google's Pixel phones back in November 2025, then made its way to Samsung Galaxy devices.
Now, with OPPO and Vivo joining in, sending photos or documents between Android phones and iPhones is finally getting easier for everyone: no more awkward workarounds or extra apps required.
It's a solid step toward making all our devices play nicer together.