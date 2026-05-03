OPPO and Vivo add Quick Drop sharing to iPhones Technology May 03, 2026

OPPO's Find X9 Ultra and Vivo's X300 Ultra have rolled out an AirDrop-style feature that lets you send files straight to iPhones: no third-party apps needed.

Just set Quick Drop to "Everyone for 10 Minutes," and your iPhone friends will pop up in the Quick Share menu.

Transfers aren't as fast as Apple's AirDrop, but it gets the job done across both platforms.