OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro with 54-hour battery life launched

What else to expect from the Enco Buds3 Pro?

The Enco Buds3 Pro packs a punch for its price—think 12.4mm drivers for solid sound, support for AAC/SBC codecs, and customizable audio through OPPO's Enco Master feature.

They're super lightweight at 4.3g each (with the case weighing in at 42.7g), come in Glaze White or Graphite Grey, and are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance—so they'll handle your daily hustle just fine.

Fast charging gives you four hours of listening from a quick 10-minute top-up.

Overall, these buds aim to give Realme and OnePlus some real competition if you want good audio without blowing your budget.