OPPO launches Find X9 Ultra promising standalone camera image quality

OPPO Find X9 Ultra 50MP telephoto

You get a 50MP telephoto lens using a special prism system for up to 20x zoom, making distant shots super clear.

There's also an optional Hasselblad teleconverter that bumps optical reach to 300mm (13x zoom), along with pro tools like O-Log2 and Master Mode for creators.

The Find X9 Ultra pricing starts at around £1,449 in the UK from next month, definitely aimed at serious mobile photo fans.