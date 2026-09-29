OPPO launches K14 Plus in India with 1.5K 144Hz display
Technology
OPPO just dropped its new K14 Plus in India, aiming for the premium crowd.
It packs a sharp 6.6-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and can hit up to 3,600 nits brightness, so outdoor scrolling should be a breeze.
K14 Plus starts at ₹29,999
Running on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chip, the K14 Plus offers up to 8GB RAM (expandable to 16GB) and up to 256GB storage.
It's tough too, with top-tier dust and water resistance (IP69K/IP68).
Camera-wise, you get a stabilized 50MP main shooter and a solid Sony selfie camera.
The massive 8,000mAh battery supports speedy charging.
Available in Solar Orange or Star White from October 8 on Flipkart and OPPO's e-store, starting at ₹29,999 for the base model.