OPPO positions Find X9 Ultra in India emphasizing camera value
Technology
OPPO is positioning its Find X9 Ultra in India, taking a direct shot at Apple and Samsung in the premium phone game.
The company says consumers are now looking for real value over just price tags.
This phone is all about top-notch camera features and is designed with creators and imaging fans in mind.
Telephoto lens Hasselblad color editing workflow
The Find X9 Ultra packs a built-in telephoto lens, improved sensors for brighter shots, and a bigger aperture to let in more light.
OPPO teamed up with Hasselblad to boost color accuracy and portrait quality, so your photos look extra sharp and true-to-life.
Plus, the phone offers an end-to-end workflow, making it easy to shoot, edit, and share content right from your device, perfect for anyone who loves creating on the go.