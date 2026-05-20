OPPO positions Find X9 Ultra in India emphasizing camera value

Telephoto lens Hasselblad color editing workflow

The Find X9 Ultra packs a built-in telephoto lens, improved sensors for brighter shots, and a bigger aperture to let in more light.

OPPO teamed up with Hasselblad to boost color accuracy and portrait quality, so your photos look extra sharp and true-to-life.

Plus, the phone offers an end-to-end workflow, making it easy to shoot, edit, and share content right from your device, perfect for anyone who loves creating on the go.