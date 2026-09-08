OPPO readies Find X10 Pro Max with triple 200MP cameras
OPPO is about to drop the Find X10 Pro Max in China this month, and its big claim to fame is a world-first: three 200MP cameras, built with help from Hasselblad.
OPPO's Find series product lead, Zhuo Shijie, calls it the "most powerful" phone in its class this year, and honestly, it sounds like a photographer's dream.
Dimensity 9600 Pro and 8,000mAh battery
You get a main Samsung ISOCELL HPC sensor, a super-wide 200MP lens for epic group shots, and a periscope telephoto lens that's great for zooming in or getting macro close-ups, all supporting crisp 8K video.
The phone also boasts better low-light performance than before.
Beyond cameras, expect a sharp 6.78-inch OLED display, speedy Dimensity 9600 Pro chip, massive 8,000mAh battery, and fast charging.
Launch is expected around September 17.