OPPO Reno15 series lands in India: All about the new camera-focused phones

OPPO just dropped its Reno15 5G lineup in India, featuring the Reno15 5G, Reno15 Pro 5G, and a compact Pro Mini. Built for travel and portrait lovers, all three hit stores (online and offline) starting January 13.

Price & camera highlights The standard Reno15 5G starts at ₹45,999 (8GB/256GB), with the top model at ₹53,999 (12GB/512GB).

The Pro Mini is ₹59,999 (12GB/256GB), while the Reno15 Pro starts at ₹67,999 (12GB/256GB), with the top-end model at ₹72,999 (12GB/512GB).

If you're into photography, the Pro models pack a massive 200MP main camera with OIS, plus two more 50MP lenses for telephoto and ultra-wide shots.

The regular Reno15 offers a triple-lens setup with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

Display, performance & battery—quick look The Reno15 Pro rocks a big and bright 6.78-inch AMOLED display (up to 3,600 nits), while the Mini keeps things pocket-friendly with a lighter build and smaller screen.

Under the hood: MediaTek Dimensity chips on both Pros; Snapdragon on the standard model.

Battery life is generous—6,500mAh on the Pro and standard models, and 6,200mAh on the Mini—with speedy 80W charging across all models.

All devices run ColorOS 16 with promised long-term updates.