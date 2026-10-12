OPPO rolls out ColorOS 17 in India Oct 13 2:30pm
Technology
OPPO is rolling out ColorOS 17 in India this Tuesday, October 13, with the rollout beginning at 2:30pm India Standard Time.
The new update, built on Android 17, will be available for OPPO phones and is also expected to reach select OnePlus and Realme devices.
OPPO's Enco X4 and Pad mini
Alongside ColorOS 17, OPPO is expected to introduce the Enco X4 earbuds, featuring dual drivers, comprising an 11mm dynamic woofer and a 6mm planar tweeter co-tuned with Dynaudio, and the Pad Mini Matte Display Edition, which supports stylus input.
Both gadgets are set to be revealed in more detail during the launch event.