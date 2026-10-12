OPPO to launch Find X10 series Oct 21 in Mallorca
OPPO is set to launch its new Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max phones worldwide on October 21 in Mallorca, Spain.
Both models pack an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery in supported markets, though select markets will receive a 7,150mAh battery, and feature ColorOS 17, but the real head-turner is the camera: each phone comes with a powerful 200MP setup.
More details on specs and pricing will be revealed at the event.
Two 200MP cameras and triple-lens setup
The standard Find X10 rocks two 200MP cameras, while the Pro Max steps it up with a three-lens system for next-level photos.
Both use OPPO's LUMO True Image Engine for sharper shots and vibrant colors, plus they support high-res video up to 8K.
Under the hood are MediaTek flagship chips and batteries that can go two days without charging. They're designed to keep over 80% capacity even after five years of use.