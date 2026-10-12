OPPO to launch Find X10 series Oct 21 in Mallorca

OPPO is set to launch its new Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max phones worldwide on October 21 in Mallorca, Spain.

Both models pack an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery in supported markets, though select markets will receive a 7,150mAh battery, and feature ColorOS 17, but the real head-turner is the camera: each phone comes with a powerful 200MP setup.

More details on specs and pricing will be revealed at the event.